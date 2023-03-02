Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush is 89-6 in the last two years.
Two of those losses have come to Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley in the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
This year’s loss came in the 120-pound Division 2 final at the Kohl Center in Madison as Spurley defeated Hush 3-0.
Spurley ran his record to 50-1 while Hush is now 44-4. Spurley defeated Hush in last year’s 113-pound final.
Hush started his state tournament with a 4-2 decision over Medford’s Thad Sigmund and then posted a 5-3 decision over Brillion’s Bob Huntley in the semifinals.
Hush was joined on the medal stand by Tyler Fink, as he took fifth at 132 pounds. Fink started with a 11-7 decision over Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill and then lost to Oconto Falls’ Cole Bozile in the quarterfinal.
Fink posted a 10-5 decision over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Jackson Blaken but then fell 6-2 to St. Croix Falls’ Kellen Kelly in the consolation semifinals.
Fink ended with a 9-4 win over River Valley’s Noah Radtke in the fifth-place match. He is now 39-9 overall.
Mason Baribeau (36-13) went 1-2 at 285 pounds. He started with an 8-2 win over Lodi’s Henry Koeppen. Freedom’s Hunter Vander Heiden pinned Baribeau in the quarterfinal and then Chilton/Hilbert’s Logan See ended Baribeau’s state tournament in the consolation round.
Hunter Gartmann (40-10) lost his first-round match at 138 pounds as he was pinned by Lodi’s Owen Breunig.
STATE TEAM PREVIEW
The pairings for the state team wrestling tournament were released Feb. 26 and Baldwin-Woodville will wrestle Prairie du Chien in one semifinal.
Prairie du Chien sent seven wrestlers to the recent individual state tournament with five wrestlers placing in the top five.
Rhett Koening was a state champion at 138 pounds, while Luke Kramer (152) and Blake Thiry (195) were fourth. Jeremiah Avery (160) and Brogan Brewer (170) took fifth.
Drake Ingham (126) and Bryce Lenzendorf (182) were the other two wresters.
The two teams will wrestle at 10 a.m., March 4 at the UW Field House, while Luxemburg-Casco and Evansville compete in the other semifinal. The winners wrestle at 3 p.m. for the Division 2 State Title.
