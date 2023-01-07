Hush repeats as Northern Badger champion

Another year, another Northern Badger title for Colton Hush.
The Baldwin-Woodville junior cruised to the 120-pound title at the Wrestling Classic held last week in River Falls.
Hush, the 113-pound champion in 2021, used three pins and a bye to advance to the finals where he defeated Freedom’s Peter Tomazevic 10-4 to improve his record to 15-1. His quickest fall was in 2 minutes, 57 seconds over Osceola’s Talon Berg, while he went 3:38 over Marathon’s Levi Krautkramer in the semifinals.
Hush’s first place finish was one of six Blackhawks placing in the top five as B-W scored the third most points among the 45 teams who participated.
Menomonie was the overall champion with 322.5 points. Freedom took second with 307.5. Baldwin-Woodville scored 294.
Tyler Fink was second at 132 pounds losing to Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag 8-0 in the final. Sonnentag is a three-time Northern Badger Champion who is now 15-0 overall. Prior to the final, Fink (14-3) recorded a pin, two technical falls and a major decision.
Austin Schmidt (12-5) was pinned by Clear Lake’s Dominic Leintz in the 145-pound final. Schmidt used three pins and a decision to reach the final.
Elliott Anderson (14-3) took third at 160 pounds recording four pins and a decision. His only loss was to SCC’s Owen Wasley in the semifinal via a pin. The third-place match was a pin over Ellsworth’s Louis Jahnke in 1:58.
Fifth place finishes went to Cole Braasch at 126 pounds and Hunter Gartmann at 138 pounds. Both went 4-2 on the day, losing in the semifinal and consolation and semifinal, before rebounding to win the fifth-place match. Braasch’s wins were by technical falls, decision, and a pin. Three of Gartmann’s wins were by decisions. Braasch is now 12-6 overall, while Gartmann improved to 15-3.
Drake Gartmann and Andrew Thompson took eighth at 113 and 195 pounds respectively, while Moson Baribeau was ninth at 285 pounds.
Carter Benson (106), Taden Holldorf (152), Graiden Monicken (170) and Drew Stark (182) went 2-2 in the Northern Badger as Trevor Murdock went 0-2 at 220 pounds.
