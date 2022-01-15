The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team had two first place champions at the Port Washington Invitational Jan. 7.
Colton Hush ran his record to 23-0 at 113 pounds. His four matches consisted of two pins, a bye and a 3-1 decision over Neenah’s Jacob Herm in the championship match. As of last week, Hush is currently ranked third in the state for Division 2 in his weight class, according to wiwrestling.com
Max Ramberg earned the championship at 195 pound as his four victories were by bye, major decision, pin and a 11-3 major decision in the championship over Menomonee Falls’ Brayden Rosenow. Ramberg is now 21-2 on the season and third in the state in Division 2.
Hush and Ramberg’s results helped the Blackhawks take third in the 17-team invite. Luxemburg-Casco was the team champion with 206.5 points. Milton took second with 176.5. The Blackhawks scored 168.
Tyler Fink (20-4) added a second place finish at 132 pounds as he won by a bye, technical fall and fall before being pinned by Luxemburg-Casco’s Caleb Delebreau in the championship match.
Drake Gartmann finished third at 106 pounds, going 3-1 on the day. Hunter Bonte (126) and Cole Braasch (120) was fourth, while Austin Schmidt (138), Hunter Gartmann (145) and Elliott Anderson (160) placed fifth.
