The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team placed third at the Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 4.
Goodhue won the 11-team meet with 196 points. Lakeville North was second with 164.5. The Blackhawks took third at 143. Park Cottage Grove finished fourth at 129.
The Blackhawks had two individual champions. Colton Hush at 113 pounds wrestled three times and recorded two pins and a technical fall. The championship match was a pin over Park’s Kyler Jubinal in the second period.
Max Ramberg at 195 pounds also wrestled three times and had three pins on the way to his title. He pinned Lakeville North’s Antonio Menard in the third period in the final match.
Tyler Fink at 132 pounds earned a second place finish. He recorded a technical fall and a major decision before getting pinned with 14 seconds left in the championship match against Park’s Gunner Mullen.
Earning fourth place finishes were Austin Schmidt (145), Hunter Gartmann (152) and Dylan Hanson (220).
Fifth place finishes went to Cole Braasch (120), Hunter Bonte (126), Taden Holldorf (138) and Elliott Anderson (160).
Osceola Meet
Baldwin-Woodville was part of the Osceola Quadrangular Dec. 2 along with Somerset and Prescott.
The Blackhawks wrestled all three teams and won all three matches easily.
Against Somerset, B-W won 12 of the 14 matches to win 72-10. Six were pins and six were forfeits.
The pins came courtesy of Austin Schmidt (145), Hunter Gartmann (152), Logan Gordon (160), Kyle Marty (170), Hunter Glup (195) and Max Ramberg (220).
Schmidt’s pin came in the second period, while the other five were in the first period.
The forfeit wins were from Adam Dodge (182), Carter Benson (106), Colton Hush (113), Cole Braasch (120), Graiden Monicken (126) and Tyler Fink (132).
The match against the Cardinals was highlighted by forfeits as Prescott forfeited nine weights as B-W won 78-4.
Out of the five actual matches, B-W won four of them. Hunter Gartmann (152), Andrew Thompson (160), Taden Holldorf (138) and Austin Schmidt (145) won via pins.
Against Osceola, B-W won 55-27. The Blackhawks won 10 of the 15 matches scheduled.
Pins were courtesy of Cole Braasch (120), Tyler Fink (132), and Kyle Marty (182). Austin Schmidt recorded a major decision at 145 pounds and Jayden Joa won by a 4-2 decision at 152 pounds.
Forfeit wins were from Max Ramberg (220), Dylan Hanson (285), Carter Benson (106), Colton Hush (113) and Hunter Bonte (126).
