Hush, Ramberg capture section titles for B-W

Colton Hush and Max Ramberg captured section titles for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team Saturday in Amery.
Hush used two pins before winning 1-0 over Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz in the 113-pound final. Hush will carry a 43-1 record to Madison and the Division 2 State Individual Tournament this weekend.
Ramberg defeated Amery’s Kale Hopke for the third time this year to take the 195-pound title. This time it was by a 5-2 score. Ramberg’s previous two matches were by pins. He will bring a 41-3 record to Madison as he searches for the state title after placing third in 2020 and second last year.
Joining the pair will be four more Blackhawk wrestlers. Tyler Fink (38-7) took second at 132 pounds losing to Galesville/Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Tanner Andersen 6-1 in the final.
Placing third were Austin Schmidt (38-11), who used two pins to get to the 138-pound final where he lost to Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Taedon Nichols, who is 50-0 on the year. West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe then pinned Schmidt in the second-place match.
Hunter Gartmann (35-13) won his first two matches to advance to the 145-pound final. Abbotsford/Colby’s Tanner Halopka then pinned Gartmann in the first-place match. Gartmann then had to forfeit the second-place match to Amery’s Mason Tylee.
Mason Baribeau is the final Blackhawk who qualified. Baribeau (22-13) won his first two matches including a 3-1 tiebreaker win over Barron’s William Wiese to advance to the final. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Gunner Hoffman then pinned him in the first-place match and then Amery’s Robert Beese pinned him in the second-place match.
Those Blackhawks who saw their season end included Cole Braasch, who placed fourth at 120 pounds. SCC’s Teague Holzer defeated Braasch 5-1 in the third-place match with the winner advancing to state. Braasch ended his season 32-14.
Hunter Bonte suffered an injury in his semifinal match against Ashland’s Austin Defoe at 126 pounds and had to forfeit the rest of his matches. His year ended with a 31-11 record.
Elliott Anderson lost 6-3 in the quarterfinal match to Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee at 170 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.