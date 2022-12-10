The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team took home second place at the season-opening Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 3. 

Scott West won the 15-team meet with 214.5 points. B-W was second with 172.5. Lakeville North placed third with 168.5. St. Croix Central finished fourth with 120. The Blackhawks and the Panthers were the only Wisconsin schools who took part. 

