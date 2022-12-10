The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team took home second place at the season-opening Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 3.
Scott West won the 15-team meet with 214.5 points. B-W was second with 172.5. Lakeville North placed third with 168.5. St. Croix Central finished fourth with 120. The Blackhawks and the Panthers were the only Wisconsin schools who took part.
B-W had two wrestlers who finished first. Colton Hush at 126 pounds had a pin and two decisions to take the title. His final win was over SCC’s Teague Holzer by a 5-0 decision. Hunter Gartmann at 152 pounds had two pins, a decision, and a major decision to finish first. The final win was over Goodhue’s Beau Jaeger by a 16-7 major decision.
Three wrestlers came in second: Moson Baribeau at 285 pounds used a pin and a decision to advance to the final where he lost to Lakeville North’s Conor Popp 4-2 in a tiebreaker. Tyler Fink recorded two pins at 138 pounds before losing 6-0 to Scott West’s Matt Randolph in the title match. Cole Braasch had two pins and a decision before losing 8-4 to SCC’s Will Schmitt in the 132-pound title.
Austin Schmidt took third at 145 pounds losing to Rosemount’s Ethan Horn in the semifinals but rebounding to pin Central’s Maverick Kostrzak in the third-place match. Carter Benson (106) and Elliott Anderson (170) each took fourth. Drake Gartmann (120), Wes Braasch (126) and Graiden Monicken (152) placed sixth in their respective weight classes.
