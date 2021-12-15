The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team had six top-three finishes during the Eau Claire North Invitational Saturday.
Those results helped the Blackhawks to a third place team finish. Simley, a Minnesota perennial powerhouse in wrestling, won the meet with 564 points. Arrowhead was second with 472.5. B-W scored 459.5.
The lone first place finish came from Colton Hush at 113 pounds, who used two pins and a decision to take the title. The decision came over Simley’s Brandon Morvari, 7-5, in the final.
Tyler Fink won by a pin and a decision to advance to the championship match at 132 pounds. Simley’s Kaiden Schrandt decisioned Fink 8-3 in the final match.
Max Ramberg saw a similar fate at 195 pounds. He earned two pins on his way to the championship match, where he also lost to a Simley wrestler, this one Soren Herzog, 8-6 in overtime.
Earning third place finishes were Cole Braasch (120), Hunter Bonte (126), Austin Schmidt (145) and Hunter Gartmann (152).
Braasch and Bonte lost their semifinal matches to Simley’s Peyton Spychalla and J.J. Salas. Schmidt fell to Arrowhead’s Nate Druckrey and Gartmann lost to Bloomer/Colfax’s Luke Blanchard.
Elliott Anderson registered a fourth place finish at 160 pounds, while Drake Gartmann and Mason Baribeau were fifth at 106 and 285 pounds respectively.
Kyle Marty was sixth at 182 pounds.
