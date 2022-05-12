The numbers are impressive for the Baldwin-Woodville softball team:
Since 2011, eight conference titles, nine regional titles, four sectional championships, three second place finishes and the state title in 2012.
On May 13, B-W is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the state title team, who defeated Monroe 7-0 in the Division 2 championship game.
This year’s version is hopeful of another extended postseason run as the Blackhawks lost in the state championship game last year.
Before 2011, the softball team claimed only one conference title in 2005.
So why is 2011 the turning point for Blackhawk softball? For that, the Bulletin tried to find an answer.
We were told to start with Jason Klopp, who came to Baldwin in 1997.
At that time, Baldwin-Woodville’s boys sports were ruling the roost. The football team had won five conference titles in the 1980s and three in the 1990s before 1997. The wrestling team had four state runner ups from 1987-1996 and the boys basketball team was starting a run of conference excellence in 1997.
“Girls sports was weak,” Klopp recalls. “We would get dominated.”
Especially in the sport of softball.
“I have an amazing love for the sport,” he said. “I have a hunger for it.
“What could we do different?”
The summer months were a starting point.
Both Klopp and Al Borgerson explained at the time Baldwin-Woodville was playing in a youth summer league with Glenwood City, Spring Valley, and other neighboring schools.
“Let’s raise the bar higher,” Klopp said. “Do we want to play competitive softball?”
Added Borgerson: “They could compete locally, but we couldn’t compete outside the area.”
Klopp and Borgerson had a vested interest as they had daughters, Abby, and Hannah, who were playing softball in the early 2000s.
The Baldwin-Woodville Youth Ball Association was then formed with the objective of raising the bar or competing at a higher level.
“We were told you can’t do that,” Borgerson said. “There was a lot of opposition to it, but these group of girls had supportive parents.”
And with the stated goal of raising the bar, facilities were then looked at.
Klopp recalls varsity games were being played at Greenfield Elementary and that wasn’t a long-term solution.
The answer was the construction of four softball/baseball fields at Millpond Park.
“The city’s decision to build Millpond Park allowed us to host tournaments and really set us for success,” Klopp said.
It also helped the cause that John Traxler, then Public Works Director, had daughters in the softball program as well at the time.
“It was a sense of pride for the community to have Twin Cities schools and teams from Northern Wisconsin coming here,” Borgerson said. “The investment paid huge dividends.
He recalls a 12 or 14 under tournament in which the B-W girls won.
“They were so happy we won it,” he said. “We told them; the real goal was the gold ball in Madison.”
They got their first chance in 2011 when they qualified for the State Tournament. They lost to Union Grove 1-0 in the championship game.
“2011 was we are happy to be here,” Borgerson said. “2012 was now win the damn thing.”
Which they did, defeating Monroe. Abby Klopp pitched a complete game four hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking one. Hannah Borgerson, catching Klopp, had a hit in the state final game.
“Abby and Hannah really worked well together,” Al Borgerson said. “On every level (those girls) rose to the occasion.”
Abby Klopp went on to became Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year her senior year and signed with Indiana State.
After Klopp, the ace became Kayla Furrer from 2015-18. Furrer led the Hawks to three section final appearances. Furrer handed the reigns to Morgan Smetana, who will be playing for Division 2 Winona State University in softball. Waiting in the wings is freshman Sara Groskreutz.
Parental support
In addition, a youth sports program couldn’t be built without parents who realize their weekends during the summer months are taken up by tournaments.
“We had a lot of dedicated adults that created the opportunity for our youth,” said current B-W coach Tim Klatt.
And those coaches stayed consistent. The freshman and sophomores on last year’s varsity softball team had the same three coaches for 10, 12 and 14U ball – Brad Groskreutz, Jon Letter and Rich Cota. The juniors and seniors had a little more variety with their coaches, but revolved around the same people – Klatt, Greg Smetana, Groskreutz in addition to Mike Fedie, Charlie Tobin, and Maddie Campbell.
“I wanted to be involved,” Groskreutz explained, as he had two daughters, Kate, and Sara, who play softball. “Baldwin softball is a very supportive culture. The parents understand the travel. The expectations are there.”
To end up bringing more gold balls back to Baldwin like the 2012 team did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.