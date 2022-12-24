The St. Croix Central wrestling team brought home two first place and four second place finishes at the Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament Dec. 16.
Teague Holzer claimed the 126-pound title using a pin and a major decision before advancing to the finals where he defeated Stewartville’s Reid Rinn 11-0 in the final.
Owen Wasley won all three of his matches via pins to win the 170-pound title. The final was over Goodhue’s Grant Reed with 42 seconds left in the match.
Earning second place finishes were Will Schmitt at 132 pounds, Noah Nusbaum at 160 pounds, Parker Shackleton at 195 pounds and Jacob Berends at 220 pounds.
Schmitt won his first three matches via pins before losing 3-0 to St. Croix Falls’ Kellen Kelly in the final match. Nusbaum won via a pin, major decision, and a decision before being pinned by Rogers’ Ty Cassidy in the final match. Shackleton recorded three pins before having to forfeit the final match against Chisago Lakes’ Logan Bender. Berends tallied two pins before being pinned by Goodhue’s Caleb Kurtti with three seconds left in the first period in the final match.
Garrett DeLong took fifth at 106, along with Hayden Buckel at 170 and Nathan Stark at 182.
“Our kids were aggressive and continued to look for points to score,” SCC coach Brad Holzer concluded.
