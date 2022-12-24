The St. Croix Central wrestling team brought home two first place and four second place finishes at the Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament Dec. 16. 

Teague Holzer claimed the 126-pound title using a pin and a major decision before advancing to the finals where he defeated Stewartville’s Reid Rinn 11-0 in the final. 

