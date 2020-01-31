With a 6-5 home victory over Tomah/Sparta, the Baldwin-Woodville boys ice hockey team pushed itself back over .500 heading into the final six games of the 2019-20 regular season.
The win didn't come easily as Tomah (8-8-1) scored midway through the first period and held the lead the remainder of the period.
“It took us about two periods to get our legs moving and you have to credit Tomah/Sparta for capitalizing on their opportunities,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle.
B-W's Jake Roussopoulos tickled the twine 42 seconds into the second period and Rinalds Ulmanis gave the Blackhawks (8-7-3) their first lead less than two minutes later with an unassisted goal.
But that lead lasted just three minutes before Tomah/Sparta uncorked three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 advantage into the third period.
Buckling down, the Blackhawks cut the deficit to one goal 2:11 into the third period when Zac Holme scored on a power play. Josh Woodington knotted the score at 4-4 two and a half minutes later with an unassisted goal. Then Trenton Veenendaal put the Blackhawks in front at the 8:50 mark off an assist by Holme.
With just over a minute remaining in regulation play, Tomah/Sparta's Adam Anderson scored an unassisted goal to send the game into overtime.
Then, 3:53 into the extra period, Holme scored a short-handed goal off a Veenendaal assist for the game winner.
“We played much better in the third period and overtime,” Trickle said. “The overtime game winner was a great feed from Trenton Veenendaal and a great finish by Zac Holme.”
While the overtime shots were an even 3-3 between the two teams, Baldwin-Woodville outshot Tomah/Sparta 46-22 for the game.
The Holme/Veenendaal duo combined for three goals and two assists. Also earning assists were Bazl Cook, Sam Sykora and Wyatt Sundby.
Jacob Anderson saved 11 of 12 shots faced, and Zach Stevens saved six of 10 shots.
