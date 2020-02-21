The Baldwin-Woodville boys' ice hockey team earned a 4-3 overtime victory over Providence Academy at the Plymouth Ice Center Feb. 13, taking advantage of three of four power play opportunities. Zac Holme scored the winning goal 2:47 into the overtime period on a power play.
“It was a really gutsy effort by our guys to come out with a W,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We had a few guys out with injuries and needed some guys to step up. Providence is one of the better teams that we’ve seen during the second half of the year.”
Bazl Cook gave the Blackhawks (12-8-3) the early lead, scoring the only goal of the first period on a power play at the nine minute mark.
Holme extended the lead to 2-0 just 46 seconds into the second period on another power play.
Providence Academy (9-15-1) responded with two goals less than 30 seconds apart at the end of the period to knot the score at 2-2 heading into the third.
Josh Woodington regained the B-W lead with an unassisted goal 2:43 into the third only to have Providence Academy's Andrew Price knot the score once again six minutes later.
Holme finished with 2 goals and one assist. Cook tallied one goal and two assists. Wyatt Sundby and Jake Roussopoulos tallied one assist each.
“We played a discipline game and I thought we did well to adapt to their playing style,” Trickle said.
BW outshot Providence Academy in the first period and in overtime but was outshot in the second and third period. Overall, the Blackhawks finished with a 29-22 shot advantage.
Zach Stevens earned the win with 19 saves.
