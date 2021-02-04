The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team are entering the playoffs on a good note.
The Hawks have won six of its last seven games, including a 2-0 victory over New Richmond Jan. 26, which will be remembered for a long time.
The story of the game was Dominic Hite, who stopped all 47 New Richmond shots. In Hite’s previous shutout, he stopped four shots in a 13-0 victory over Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg.
“New Richmond was undefeated in the conference and beat us 4-0 earlier in the season, so we knew it was going to take a solid effort to beat them,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “Dominic Hite played his best game of the year in the net. It was one of the best, if not the best goaltending performance I’ve seen in my three years as the head coach here.”
Bazl Cook earned the game’s first goal, 2 minutes, 12 seconds into the third period, off the assists by Blake Lokken and Davis Paulsen. Trenton Veenendaal added the final goal on a empty netter with Max Buhr and Riley Lancour earning the assists.
“We thought our kids played extremely hard and it was a total team effort,” Trickle added. “We had multiple guys sacrifice their bodies to block shots including a couple outstanding individual efforts from Riley Lancour and Davis Paulsen.”
The Tigers also finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
Hite continued his stellar play two nights later, as the Hawks defeated Menomonie 3-1. He stopped 27 shots.
“We definitely started slow in this one,” Trickle explained. “But, we were able to capitalize on a few of the chances that we did have. We played better in the third period, but I think we wish we could have the first two periods back.”
After a 1-1 first period, Rhett Schweitzer scored the game-winner late in the second period with assists by Bazl Cook and Davis Paulsen. Paulsen scored the final goal in the third period on a empty netter. Trenton Veenendaal and Bazl Cook were credited with the assists.
“As coaches, we need to do a better job making sure we’re prepared for every game,” Trickle concluded. “We did do a good job of limiting Menomonie’s chances for the most part which was a bright spot.”
B-W finished the regular season with a 5-3 defeat of Superior Jan. 30.
“We played really well for a large majority of the game against Superior,” Trickle said. “Our team did a really nice job of sticking to our game plan and playing a structured game.”
It was a 2-2 game early in the second period after Trenton Veenendaal scored off assists by Brennan Sanders and Blake Lokken. The Spartans scored two more goals in the second period and added the final one in the third.
Superior ended up outshooting B-W 42-23. The Hawks finished 1-for-7 on the power play.
“It seemed like we ran out of gas a little bit in the third period and Superior was able to control a majority of the play so you have to give them credit for that,” Trickle said. “It was a solid game and a good opponent to play before entering section playoffs.”
The Hawks finished its regular season 12-9-1. They are the No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2, Sectional Three playoffs. They host No. 8 seed Viroqua 7 p.m., Feb. 4.
Against sectional opponents this year, the Hawks went 6-0-1.
