Hite named MBC Boys Hockey Player of the Year

Dominic Hite said he didn’t want to waste his senior year of playing boys hockey.
“I wanted to play my best and have fun,” he said.
Mission achieved as Hite helped Baldwin-Woodville qualify for the Division 2 State Hockey Tournament for the first time in school history.
For his work, Hite was voted Player of the Year in the Middle Border Conference.
“When we beat Superior, that was the turning point for me,” he said. “That’s when I thought we could go far as a team.”
Hite also noted the team’s last two wins, a triple-overtime win over Black River Falls in the section semifinals and the win over Somerset in the section finals to advance to state.
“The (Black River Falls) game was so nerve-wracking at the end,” he explained. “I never felt so alive. We came away with the win and that’s all it matters.
“Somerset never beat me in my high school career, so that was icing on the cake.”
Hite isn’t ready to put away the pads as he announced he signed to play for a junior team in Gillette, Wyoming.
“I’ll play there for two years and then go to college,” he said.
Hite was joined on the first team by fellow Hawks Blake Lokken, Sam Sykora, Bazl Cook and Trenton Veenendaal.. Sykora posted 21 goals and 28 assists on the season. Cook tallied 14 goals and 22 assists. Veenendaal had 13 goals and 31 assists. Lokken added seven goals and 15 assists.
Davis Paulsen earned honorable mention honors. Paulsen finished with 19 goals and 24 assists.
Other first teamers include Altoona’s Evan Gustafson, Amery’s Justin Walter and Vincent Greene, Hayward’s Logan Abric and Somerset’s Brock Sawicki, Owen McDonough and Antonio Gomez.
B-W had the most selections with six, followed by Somerset’s five and Amery’s four. B-W’s Lucas Trickle was also named Coach of the Year,
Seniors headlined the two teams with 12 of the 18 selections. There were five juniors and one sophomore.
