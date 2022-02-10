Both the University of Wisconsin and Ohio State University were known to be Carson Hinzman’s final two choices to continue his academic and athletic careers.
As the calendar turned the page to 2022, Hinzman still hadn’t made up his mind.
Until the day before he was scheduled to fly to San Antonio to participate in the All-American football bowl last month.
“Looking at colleges from a 30,000 foot view and what they could do for me and what I wanted to do,” he said.
That was his moment of clarity and after he had that, Ohio State stood out.
He made it official Feb. 2, signing his letter of intent to play for the Buckeyes in front of a large crowd at the St. Croix Central High School Auditorium on National Signing Day.
“I feel 40 pounds lighter,” he said. “I’m glad to have this done.”
Wisconsin and Ohio State were far from the only two schools who recruited the standout. He announced it during the past football season those two schools were the finalists.
“A lot went into it,” he admitted. “Countless trips to both places, numerous pros and cons.
I know I committed late, but I’m so glad I took the time I did.
“In my decision, I felt I did the best thing I possibly could.”
Why were Wisconsin and Ohio State battling over someone from Hammond, Wisconsin?
Take a look at Hinzman’s accomplishments on the gridiron and you’ll see why
-- The 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Defensive Player of the Year
-- The Middle Border Conference Player of the Year
-- An All-American Bowl selection
-- A Polynesian Bowl selection
-- A 6-time WFCA All-State selection
-- A 6-time WFCA All-Region selection
-- A 7-time all-MBC selection
Hinzman admitted Ohio State wasn’t an early favorite until he took a visit.
“I like it here,” he remembered. He then watched a football game in person at the fabled Ohio Stadium which has a capacity of over 100,000.
“It was insane,” he said. “The environment vibrates throughout the campus.”
It also helps the Buckeyes are a perennial contender for the Big Ten Conference and National Championship. They were National Runner-ups in 2020 and played in the Rose Bowl last month.
“To be at the highest level, you have to compete at the highest level,” he said.
Hinzman said Ohio State coaches have projected him to play either offensive center or guard. He also said he knows he’s going to have put some weight on when he gets to Columbus.
“I know I’m not going to be playing at 270 pounds,” he said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to get on the field.”
As for academics, Hinzman is looking at business entrepreneurship or sports medicine.
