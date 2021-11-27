Carson Hinzman racked up more postseason honors last week.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) announced the St. Croix Central standout was named the Small School Defensive Player of the Year.
For the second straight season, Hinzman was a two-way All-State pick by the WFCA, as he was a three-time selection on the offensive line.
This year, Hinzman registered 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.