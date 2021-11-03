St. Croix Central's Carson Hinzman is a finalist for the top senior offensive lineman in the state.
The Joe Thomas Award is given annually to the state's top senior offensive lineman as part of the Wisconsin Sports Network Senior Football Awards.
The preseason watch list was trimmed down to 22 semifinalists and six finalists, including Hinzman, have now been selected. The winner will be announced the week of the state finals.
Hinzman, a two-time Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State choice on the offensive line, was named first team honors on the defensive line in 2020.
His competition includes Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, Sun Prairie's Evan Malcore, Arrowhead's Joey Okla, St. Mary's Spring's Billy Schrauth and Franklin's Chad Schuster.
The award is named after former Brookfield Central and University of Wisconsin star Joe Thomas, who went onto play in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his first 10 years in the league.
