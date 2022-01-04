Carson Hinzman made it official Tuesday night as the St. Croix Central football standout announced he will be attending Ohio State University in the fall.
"The next step in my academic and athletic career I will be going to THE Ohio State University," Hinzman posted to Twitter. "So excited to get to work and play for the BEST FANS IN THE LAND!! LET'S GO WIN A NATTY."
Hinzman racked up multiple honors this year including all-state selections and Middle Border Conference player of the year playing both the offensive and defensive lines.
"I also want to thank the entire SCC community for raising me as a man, and supporting me through this entire process," Hinzman also stated in his Twitter post.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison was also a finalist. The two teams are scheduled to play Nov. 12 in Columbus.
Ohio State is scheduled to open its 2022 season versus Notre Dame Sept. 3 in Columbus.
