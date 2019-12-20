The Blackhawks boys ice hockey team returned to United Civic Center Ice Arena Dec. 12 to host the Hayward Hurricanes and fell 3-2 in the final minute.
“Hayward returned a bunch of scoring from a year ago and they were a goal away from the state tournament, so we knew it would be a challenge,” said coach Lucas Trickle. “This was our best effort and we played extremely well positionally in the defensive zone.”
Hayward (5-1) got off to a fast start, scoring just 29 seconds into the contest. The Blackhawks (1-3-1) were able to rally and knot the score at the 10:54 mark of the first period on a goal by Riley Lancour.
Zach Holme added a go-ahead goal 7:59 into the third period, but the Hurricanes finished strong with a pair of Gibson Walsh goals at 10:22 and 16:39 for the win. Both of Walsh's goals were assisted by Blake Loder, and the game winning goal came on a power play.
Baldwin-Woodville outshot Hayward, 28-27, and had two fewer penalties than the Hurricanes.
Jacob Anderson recorded 24 saves for the Blackhawks.
“It was a disappointing loss, but more often than not we are going to come out on top with that kind of effort and detail to our game,” Trickle said. “Jacob Anderson was real solid in the net for us.”
(0) comments
