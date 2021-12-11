The start wasn’t how Dustin Hayes envisioned his first game as head coach of the St. Croix Central boys basketball team.
The end was as the Panthers rolled to the 64-29 victory over Amery Friday.
“For a first game, the kids played hard, but the first game jitters resulted in a slow start,” Hayes said. “Three to four minutes into the game our defense started generating turnovers. That led to a large lead that we were able to maintain and build.”
The Panthers finished with 21 team steals as three had three each.
Trae Widiker was one of those three. He also led Central with 12 points. He had three rebounds and three blocked shots.
Colin Hackbarth was another one who recorded three steals. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Karter LaVenture was the final player to have three steals. He added six points.
Carson Hinzman chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds. Conner Nilssen tallied eight points and four rebounds.
