It’s one and done for Dustin Hayes.
Hayes announced his resignation last week as the St. Croix Central boys basketball coach.
He lasted one season as coach in which the Panthers finished third in the Middle Border Conference and 19-7 overall. The Panthers did win a regional, its fourth straight year they’ve claimed a regional title.
Hayes’ replacement next season will mark the fourth Central head boys basketball coach in the last five years.
St. Croix Central is also looking for a head volleyball coach as Mindy Widiker announced her resignation after its season ended.
