Dustin Hayes had spent the last 14 years as varsity assistant coach for the White Bear Lake boys basketball team.
“I was ready to take on the challenge of being a head coach,” he said.
He found one in the St. Croix Central boys basketball team, who reached the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in school history last year. Hayes was approved by the School Board as the new head coach during a board meeting last month.
Hayes is well aware of the talent Central exhibited over the last couple of years as he coached against them in the Stillwater Summer League before COVID-19.
“They’re a talented, well-disciplined, mature team,” he said.
Central said goodbye to three of its top four scorers from the 2020-2021 team with Jackson Pettit, Kelson Klin and Gabe Siler. Siler also averaged eight assists and four steals a game.
The cupboard will not be completely bare for Hayes this winter. Colin Hackbarth (12.6 points per game) and Carson Hinzman (7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game) return.
One of the biggest differences between Minnesota and Wisconsin, he said, was in Wisconsin there are only five days of practice before the official practice starts in November.
“I’m looking to put my stamp on the program,” Hayes said. He added Ron Siler, who was the C-squad coach last winter, will be the junior varsity coach this winter.
Hayes grew up in Mahtomedi and attended Hill-Murray High School in St. Paul. Coming from a hockey family, he stated he played football, track and basketball through his formative years.
Hayes attended the University of Minnesota and played intramural basketball, where he was persuaded to go into coaching.
“I didn’t want to walk away from the game,” he said. “(Coaching) was a real positive experience so far.”
Hayes credited former White Lake Bear varsity coach Keith Lockwood for allowing him to work on the administrative duties of being the varsity coach of a program during his time there.
“He was a great mentor,” Hayes said. “I felt comfortable doing that.”
Hayes is currently a Business Analyst/Project Manager for the University of Minnesota.
“It’s never the same every day,” he said, about his job.
He later added he put their house in the Twin Cities on the market and he, wife and their two children will be moving to Hammond August.
“I’m excited to get out there,” he said.
