Confidence and momentum are squarely with the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team right now.
And why shouldn’t it be? The Hawks are 11-0-1 in its last 12 games and last week clinched the Middle Border Conference title thanks to a 6-2 win over Hayward Feb. 10.
“It was a sloppy first period and it felt like we lacked energy,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle explained “The way we came out in the second period was the team that we have become accustomed to since about Christmas break.”
The Hawks put the game away with three goals in the second period. Sam Sykora scored all three goals to earn a hat trick. He also assisted on two others to earn the five-point night.
“We seemed to wear down Hayward in the second period which allowed us to spend a lot of time in our offensive zone and build up a 4-1 lead,” Trickle said.
Trenton Veenendaal, Gavin Sell and Davis Paulsen accounted for the other Hawks goals. Besides Sykora, Sell and Paulsen had two assists each, while Bazl Cook, Max Buhr and Rhett Schweitzer posted one assist each.
The Hawks outshot Hayward 46-14. Dominic Hite stopped 12 shots to earn the win.
“Our team deserves a ton of credit for how they came together this year which put them into the position to win the Middle Border Conference,” Trickle concluded. “We've had number of different players step up when we've needed them to which is a testament to our depth, but also their commitment to our program. The quality of play in the Middle Border this year is probably as deep as it has been in recent memory so it's a huge accomplishment to win the conference.”
B-W 4, Marshfield 1
The Hawks wrapped up the regular season Feb. 11 with a nonconference win over the Tigers.
“The game was fairly even for most of the first period until we were able to take advantage of a major power play late in the period,” Trickle said
Bazl Cook scored the first goal on a laser inside the post. Trenton Veenendaal made it 2-0 minutes later off a rebound. Gavin Sell added the third goal with a second left in the first period.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect because we didn’t have a lot of common opponents with Marshfield,” Trickle said. “They have a couple of really nice players and I think they’ll be a tough out in section play.”
B-W 5, St. Paul Johnson 1
On Nov. 30, the Governors defeated the Hawks 2-1 in the season opener for B-W.
Ten weeks later was the rematch in Baldwin.
The Hawks are a different team than that first game and it showed, winning the Feb. 8 game.
B-W raced out to a 3-1 lead after the first period.
Davis Paulsen stared the scoring with the assist by Rhett Schweitzer at the one minute, 44 second mark of the first period. Two minutes later, Max Buhr made it 2-0.
“Davis scored one of our prettier goals of the year and it was followed up by a nice shot by Max Buhr for our second tally,” Trickle said.
Two minutes after Buhr’s goal, Schweitzer scored with Buhr and Paulsen on the assists.
Schweitzer scored his second goal in the second period with Trenton Veenendaal on the assist. It was Schweitzer’s third goal in the las three games.
Buhr rounded out the Hawk scoring with a power play goal in the third with Veenendaal and Sam Sykora on the assists.
The Hawks outshout Johnson 43-11. Dominic Hite stopped 11 shots to earn the win.
“We controlled the play for most of the game and played three really solid periods despite some guys getting banged up,” Trickle concluded. “Sawyer Brunclik and Garrett Nelson both did a nice job stepping up and playing some minutes for us when we needed them too.”
These three wins enabled the Hawks to finish 8-1-1 in the conference and 20-3-1 overall.
“It is the best record in program history,” Trickle said. “Again, our team deserves a ton of credit for their effort and commitment. We'll push to continue to get better as we get ready for section playoffs.”
