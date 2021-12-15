A lot of things went right for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team Dec. 7 against the Northwest Icemen.
Outshooting its opponent? Yes, by a 42-25 margin.
The power play and penalty kill? B-W scored twice on four power play opportunities, while the Icemen went 0-4.
Defense? Dominic Hite stopped 24 shots on 25 attempts in net.
Offense? After a 1-1 game, the Hawks scored the game’s next seven, cruising to the 8-1 win in its conference opener.
Blake Lokken and Bazl Cook each scored twice. Cook scored his two goals within the game’s first nine minutes. Lokken scored on a power play in the second period and an even strength goal in the game’s final minutes.
Trenton Veenendaal, Sam Sykora, Max Buhr and Jerome Dietzman tallied the other goals. For Dietzman, it was the first of the season.
Veenendaal assisted on three others to finish with a four point night. Lokken and Sykora had two assists each, while Gavin Finstad, Davis Paulsen, Jake Omann and Dylan Haney had one assist each.
B-W 5, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston 3
The Hawks found themselves in a rare position against Reedsburg Dec. 11: Down 3-2 heading into the third period.
No problem, as they scored three goals, including two on the power play to earn the road win.
Brennen Sanders tied the game on an even strength goal. Davis Paulsen then scored the game winner on a power play. Bazl Cook added the insurance goal with a power play goal of his own with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Reedsburg outshout the Hawks 38-25, including a 19-4 advantage in the first period. They scored both of its goals in the second on the power play.
Paulsen scored B-W’s first goal, six minutes into the game. Sam Sykora added the second, on the power play midway through the second period.
Paulsen and Trenton Veenendaal finished with two assists each. Cook, Blake Lokken and Rhett Schweitzer each had one.
Dominic Hite stopped 35 shots to earn the win.
Black River Falls 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1
The power plays told the story in this game Dec. 10, which the host Tigers prevailed.
BRF went 3-for-6, while the Hawks went 0-for-4.
Brennen Sanders scored the Hawks’ only goal with Bazl Cook earning the assist.
Ian Zoschke accounted for two BRF goals, both on the power play. Gabe Iverson and Micah Zoschke tailed the other ones.
Dominic Hite stopped 36 shots in a losing effort.
