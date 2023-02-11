Hawks hockey score only two goals in three games

The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team have scored three goals in its last four games, all losses.
The latest came Feb. 4 as Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells blanked the Hawks 2-0.
Despite the loss, the B-W coaching staff felt positive about the game.
“From start to finish it was probably our best game of the season,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells is a really solid Division 1 team (B-W is Division 2) with some really nice wins this season.
“Regardless of the outcome, we felt like it was certainly something to build off moving forward.”
Reedsburg scored the first goal at the two minute mark of the first period and added the second one at the 14:05 of the third period. B-W outshot Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 34-18.
“Brian Woehrle was solid in net, and we got a number of solid performances up and down the lineup,” Trickle said.
The Hawks also finished 0-for-2 on the power play.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 7-2 in the conference and 12-9 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
Somerset 3, B-W 2
Wyatt Connors’ goal with 50 seconds left in the third period gave the Spartans the Feb. 2 road win.
His goal was scored 19 seconds after Davis Paulsen tied the game with his second goal of the period.
“Somerset was able to capitalize on a scoring opportunity shortly after we tied it up which hurts, but failure is growth and it’s something we can learn from moving forward,” Trickle said about Connors’ goal.
B-W had only eight shots on goal the first two periods.
“We struggled getting pucks to the net, but we did a much better job in the third period,” Trickle explained. “The third period we got back to doing what we do best which is getting pucks deep, being good on the forecheck and creating scoring opportunities by working the puck low to high.”
The Spartans went into the third period with a 2-0 lead, but Paulsen scored his first at 13 minutes, 44 seconds unassisted. Rhett Schweitzer and Blake Lokken assisted on the second one.
“Davis Paulsen probably had his best game of the season and he’s been a huge lead by example guy with his effort on the ice,” Trickle continued. “We also thought Dawson Veenendaal and Rhett Schweitzer had strong games up front for us.”
Somerset ended up outshooting B-W 25-24. The Hawk power play struggled again, going 0-for-4. Landon Veenendaal stopped 22 shots in a losing effort.
Amery 5,
Baldwin-Woodville 0
The Hawks were not at 100 percent due to injury and illness against Amery Jan. 30 and the Warriors pounced, shutting out B-W for the second time this year.
“It is more difficult when you play a team like Amery with the depth they have with the injuries and illnesses,” Trickle said. “We battled for three periods which was a positive and something to build off moving forward.”
The Warriors put the game on ice in the second period, scoring twice in seven seconds as its lead increased to 3-0 as a result.
Vincent Greene and Max Mike scored two goals each, while Fredrik Henningsgard tallied the other. Amery outshot B-W 43-19, including 32-14 in the final two periods.
The Hawk power play struggled, going 0-for-5. Amery wasn’t much better, finishing 1-for-4.
Landon Veenendaal stopped 38 shots in a losing effort.
“Davis Paulsen, Rhett Schweitzer, Ryan Boeseneilers, and Brennen Sanders all played extremely hard regardless of the score,” Trickle concluded.
