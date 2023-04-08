Ella Hawkins won the pole vault for the St. Croix Central girls track and field team at the Eau Claire North Indoor Meet March 31 at UW-Eau Claire. 

Hawkins vaulted to 9 feet-0 inches. Chippewa Falls McDonnell’s Isabelle Keck was second. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.