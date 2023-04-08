Ella Hawkins won the pole vault for the St. Croix Central girls track and field team at the Eau Claire North Indoor Meet March 31 at UW-Eau Claire.
Hawkins vaulted to 9 feet-0 inches. Chippewa Falls McDonnell’s Isabelle Keck was second.
Sidnie Roshell was second in the high jump at 4-10. Kaitlyn Carlson was fifth in the 800 run (2:47.10) along with Eliza McKenna in the long jump (14-6).
Amethyst Morrow placed sixth in the triple jump (28-6) along with Hawkins in the long jump (14-2 ¾) and the 3,200 relay (11:52.21).
The 1,600 relay concluded the scoring with a seventh-place finish at 5:07.41.
The girls took seventh in the team standings with 36.5 points. Rice Lake won the team title with 162 points. Menomonie was second with 91. Tomah finished third with 71.
Meanwhile, the boys finished eighth with 30.5 points. Menomonie claimed the team title with 146.5 points as Rice Lake placed second with 129.
The 3,200 relay had the highest place finish with 9:21.55. Brian Woehrle took third in the 800 (2:16.05) along with a seventh place in the high jump (5-6).
Gavin Searl added a fifth in the triple jump (38-2) and a sixth in the long jump (18-7). Brody Peissig was seventh in the shot put (41-11) and eighth in the long jump (18-0). The 1,600 relay was sixth at 4:01.21 while the 800-relay finished eighth (1:47.50). Rhett Schweitzer also placed eighth in the 200 (25.62).
