The St. Croix Central boys basketball team had three players land on the Middle Border Conference team.
Senior Colin Hackbarth earned a first team selection. He led the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game, first in assists with four and steals with two. Hackbarth was also the team’s top three-point shooter with 66 three-pointers made. He was a second team selection last year.
He was joined on the first team by Prescott’s Jordan Malmlov and Dallas Wallin, Ellsworth’s Jack Janke, Baldwin-Woodville’s Cam Thompson, and Altoona’s Evan Peterson
Senior Carson Hinzman had a second team selection. He finished with 11.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. The second team was also made up of Osceola’s Brayden Bradway, Baldwin-Woodville’s Eli Coenen and Keegan Ofstie, Somerset’s Savion Mull, and Amery’s Carter Wollan.
Senior Nic Harney earned honorable mention. He averaged 8.7 points per game and 2.4 assists per game. The honorable mention team was Prescott’s Brandon Stuart and Aiden Russell, Somerset’s Rory Hoff, and Lake DeJongh and Ellsworth’s Spencer Schultz.
Prescott was the conference champion and had the most selections with four. Malmlov was selected player of the year. Baldwin-Woodville, St. Croix Central and Somerset had three each. Baldwin-Woodville’s Scott Benoy was named coach of the year.
