St. Croix Central’s Alayna Hackbarth was named to the Middle Border Conference honorable mention all-conference girls basketball team. Hackbarth was named to the honorable mention team along with Amery’s Luciana Aizpurua, Ellsworth’s Ava Brookshaw, Osceola’s Mallory Johnson, Altoona’s Ava Gunderson and Prescott’s Brynley Goehring. Prescott, who won the conference, had the most selections with four, followed by Altoona’s three. Prescott’s Katrina Budworth was named conference player of the year, while SCC’s Holly Spoo was named coach of the year.

