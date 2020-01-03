The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team placed sixth of 22 teams at the Dec. 21, 2019, Badger State Invitational, behind top-ranked (Division 3) Fennimore, top-ranked (Division 1) Stoughton, ninth-ranked (Division 1) DePere, Neenah and 12th-ranked (Division 1) Waunakee.
Blaine Guthrie (14-2) won the 182-pound title. He defeated Neenah's Davin Munoz (8-4) by a 9-2 decision in the quarterfinal and followed with an 8-1 decision over Fennimore's Logan Klaas (10-4) in the semifinal. Guthrie then earned a 12-9 decision in the championship match against Mineral Point's Mason Hughes (15-4).
Max Ramberg (14-2, 170 pounds) placed third, defeating Darlington's Carson Lodbell (9-3) by a 13-3 major decision in the quarterfinal and Iowa-Grant's Cal Dorota (13-2) by a 7-0 decision in the third-place match. His only loss came int he semifinal against undefeated Nolan Spring (19-0) of Mineral Point.
Sam Crowley (11-5, 160 pounds) earned fourth place. He claimed a 15-0 technical fall win over Darlington's Brady Horn (9-3) in the quarterfinal round.
Jordan Bonte (14-3, 132 pounds) also claimed fourth pace with an 18-2 technical fall victory over Stoughton's Alex Wicks (9-8) in the quarterfinal.
Hunter Bonte (11-5, 120 pounds) claimed a 4-0 decision over Kettle Morraine's Luke Garvens (8-4) and a 7-0 decision over Lake Mills' Colton Brandel (10-2) to pick up another fourth-place finish for the Blackhawks.
Tyler Fink (11-5, 113 pounds) placed fifth with a 15-7 major decision over Collin Hanson (12-5) of DePere, a 9-5 decision over Trapper Nafzger (12-4) of Mineral Point, and a 6-4 decision over Brecken Meunch (13-6) of Fennimore.
Bode LaGrander (10-6, 152 pounds) took sixth with a 4:50 fall over Lucas Mandella (8-6) of Brookfield East and a 1-0 decision over Marty Koenig (13-4) of Wisconsin Dells.
Team Scores
Fennimore 243.5, Stoughton 221, DePere 216, Neenah 176, Waunakee 167.5, Baldwin-Woodville 155.5, Mineral Point 124.5, Brookfield East 124.5, Iowa-Grant 95, Fort Atkinson 93, Badger 92.5, Darlington 91, Viroqua 85.5, Two Rivers 76.6, Milwaukee Marshall 53, Lake Mills 52, Kettle Morraine 50, Wisconsin Dells 46, Johnson Creek 38, River Valley 34, Catholic Memorial 26, Cambridge 18
