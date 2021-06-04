Guthrie takes a swing at Nebraska

The son of Douglas and Kirsten Guthrie, Blaine Guthrie says, “From as early as I can remember, I’ve always had a baseball bat in my hand.” This spring, the Baldwin-Woodville Senior will do it once again as the Blackhawks head back to the field following last year’s Covid-19 suspension of the 2020 season.
A four-year letter winner in baseball, Guthrie was also an excellent wrestler, twice placing third at 182 pounds at the State Tournament. This past year he finished 21 and 1 and ended his career with 122 career victories.
It is baseball, however, that is his favorite sport. “I’ve always enjoyed playing baseball. It allows me to constantly challenge myself. I’ve always considered myself old school and thrive on competition,” he said. Without spring baseball last year, Guthrie turned his attention towards playing summer and fall ball on the Great Lakes Baseball Academy’s team, and for the Spring Valley Hawks in an area Amateur League. “For extra practice, I caught bullpens for multiple pitching coaches and train with Will Rogers, an Arizona State recruit. Without each of these opportunities, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Guthrie added.
As a sophomore, Guthrie hit .526 for Coach Wes Haney, who says of his catcher, “Blaine controls the pitchers and the game. He’s a vocal leader who helps lift everyone’s play to a higher level and makes us a better team.”
Next fall, Guthrie takes his game to Northeast Community College in Nebraska, where he says, “I hope to play competitive ball right away and eventually move on to bigger things after my time there.” Coach Haney adds, “I believe he will be successful with the Junior College route and it will help him secure the college opportunities he’s hoping for in the future.” First, he has a lot more to accomplish with his Baldwin-Woodville teammates this spring.
