Baldwin-Woodville's wrestling program collected two third-place finishes at the 2019-20 WIAA Division 2 Individual State Championships over the weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Max Ramberg (40-8) claimed third at 170 pounds and Blaine Guthrie (39-7) was third at 182 pounds.
Ramberg, entering as the ninth-ranked wrestler in the state, opened with a 2:43 fall over Berlin's 10th-ranked Brady Wagner (28-12). After a 12-3 major decision loss to Lodi's fifth-ranked Sawyer Helmbrecht (36-6) in the quarterfinals, Ramberg battled his way back with three straight victories, including a 3-0 decision over top-ranked Matthew Maitland (39-12) of Wrightstown, an 8-6 decision over sixth-ranked Bradyn Saint (49-8) of Prairie Du Chien and a 5-1 decision over fourth-ranked Trent Breckheimer (37-5) of Chilton/Hilbert. Helmbrecht finished sixth.
B-W coach Jeff Newton explained Helmbrecht had a long and lanky body built that Ramberg struggled to get points against. However, Newton said he came back in his final three matches and wrestled really well.
Fourth-ranked Guthrie narrowly lost his quarterfinal match, 3-2, to Monroe's third-ranked Alex Witt (43-8) and also had to battle back with three consecutive wins. In his second match, he earned an 8-0 major decision over Jefferson's sixth-ranked Aaron Heine (41-9). Then he collected a 16-1 technical fall over Port Washington's ninth-ranked Lucas Schumacher (35-18). In the third-place match, Guthrie earned a 5-1 decision win in a rematch with Witt.
Newton explained in Guthrie’s first match against Witt, he tripped over his feet, which allowed Witt to get a takedown which was the difference in the match. In the rematch, it was 1-1 late in the third period, where Guthrie got the takedown and the near fall points, clinching the match.
“Blaine did everything right in the second match,” Newton said. “The Witt kid is a good wrestler, a big strong kid.”
Both Ramberg and Guthrie will return next year. Newton believes the pair could be back in Madison again next year competing for State Championships with the right amount of work (weight room, wrestling practice) over the summer.
“(This weekend) gave both of them the confidence they could wrestle with anyone in the state,” Newton concluded.
Second-ranked Jordan Bonte (30-7) concluded his Blackhawk wrestling career competing in the 126-pound bracket, losing a 10-2 major decision to Wittenberg-Birnamwood's third-ranked Chad Moegenburg (44-7) and a 7-4 decision to Chilton/Hilbert's sixth-ranked Joe Beohnlein (44-5). Boehnlein finished third and Moegenburg took fifth.
“Jordan didn’t have his best day,” Newton said.
No Middle Border Conference wrestler brought home a State Championship, but a lot of them reached the medal stand besides Guthrie and Ramberg. Ellsworth’s Charlie Stuhl and St. Croix Central’s Devin Wasley each took second at 138 and 160 pounds respectively. Logan Peterson of Ellsworth was third at 285 pounds, while Amery’s Jordan Penard and Somerset’s Tyler Hantsbarger finished fourth at 132 and 126 pounds each. Amery’s Walker Ingham took fifth at 145 pounds and Kale Hopke was sixth at 195 pounds.
