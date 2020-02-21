The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team claimed the 2020 WIAA Division 2 Region 1 title Feb. 15 in Somerset, edging out Amery by six points.
The Blackhawks also brought home three individual regional titles.
Blaine Guthrie (32-6) won the 182-pound bracket with a 1:25 fall over Amery's Oscar Brickel (14-19) and a 6-4 decision over St. Croix Centrals' Parker Shackleton (29-10).
Max Ramberg (33-5) dominated the 170-pound weight class, pinning Somerset's Landon Anez (21-17) in 3:12 and SCC's Braeden Boom (29-9) in 2:36 to claim the championship.
Jordan Bonte (26-5) earned the Blackhawks' other individual title at 126 pounds where he picked up a 17-1 technical fall over Amery's Joseph Wentz (12-17) and a 3-0 decision over Somerset's Tyler Hantsbarger (34-5).
Also earning spots at the sectional tournament with second place regional finishes were Cole Braasch (26-12, 106 pounds), Hunter Gartman (19-13, 138 pounds) and Mason Baribeau (8-21, 220 pounds)
Braasch opened with a 9-4 decision over Amery's Sam Kelling (19-9), lost a 5-2 decision to Luck's Nolan Johnson (32-6) and then claimed second place by rule after being paired up with Kelling again.
Gartman pinned SCC's Erik Collins (23-14) in 1:26 in the quarterfinals, lost to Amery's Mason Tylee (25-6) in the semifinals and then battled his way back to a runner-up finish with a 4-3 win over Luck's Landyn Johnson (27-9) and a 12-9 win over Osceola's Jacob Sedivy (26-15).
Baribeau pinned Somerset's Grant Manske (4-13) just 47 seconds into his quarterfinal match and was pinned by SCC's Josh Bair (24-13) 36 seconds into the semifinal. He, too, battled back to second place with a 2:48 fall over Bloomer/Colfax's Sebastiano Brunetti (10-12) and an 11-0 major decision over Amery's Chance Schroeder (4-5).
Claiming third place were Tyler Fink (27-14, 113 pounds), Hunter Bonte (27-12, 120 pounds), Sam Crowley (21-13, 152 pounds) and Bode LaGrander (26-14, 160 pounds).
Hunter Bonte claimed a 3:29 fall over Bloomer/Colfax's Alex Poirier (24-13) in the third place match. Crowley pinned Luck's Logan Czech (12-18) two minutes into the third place match. LaGrander won his third place match over Osceola's Logan Johnson (29-7) by a 10-4 decision.
Adam Malstrom (7-26, 285 pounds) and Austin Schmidt (12-12, 132 pounds) placed fourth. Logan Gordon (6-14, 145 pounds) finished fifth, and Dylan Hanson (1-12, 195 pounds), sixth.
Team Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 217, Amery 211, Osceola 162.5, St. Croix Central 155, Bloomer/Colfax 147, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 124, Somerset 76
