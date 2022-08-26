Kate Groskreutz (left) and Brooke Klatt (right) were named academic all-state by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. The pair earned the honor by finishing with at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average. The pair were instrumental in helping the Blackhawks to a Division 2 State Runner-Up finish in 2021 and a return trip to State in 2022. This fall, Kate will be attending the University of St. Thomas and Brooke will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
