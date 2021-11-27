More honors were bestowed upon Katie Gostovich and Katie Larson.
The St. Croix Central volleyball standouts were named to the Division 2 honorable mention all-state team by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association earlier this month.
For the fourth straight season, the WVCA divided its All-State teams by division, comparing student-athletes from similar-sized schools. Members of each sectional are represented on each voting panel, and the group of eight committee members met previously to organize the final All-State lists.
