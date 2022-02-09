Jayden Goodwin signed with the University of Northwestern-St. Paul Feb. 2 during National Signing Day at the St. Croix Central High School Auditorium to play football. In talking about Goodwin, Central boys basketball coach Dustin Hayes noted how hard working he is and how much of a fantastic teammate he’s been. Hayes also noted the connection he had to younger kids during Saturday morning youth football practices as Hayes is the father of two young boys. Goodwin is flanked from left to right by Angie Goodwin, Hayes, Byron Goodwin and Jenny Helmer.
