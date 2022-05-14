The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team tied for first place at the Durand Invitational May 6.
The Blackhawks finished with 129.5 points the same as Mondovi. Glenwood City took third with 96.
"For the first time all year, we had great weather with little wind," B-W coach Darren Peterson said. "The kids had a great day with lots of personal bests."
Anna Fritts won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.94 seconds along with Bekah Luckwaldt, who took the 800 in 2:23.34.
"Bekah had a great 800 race, she was going for a school record and she just missed it by 3/10 of a second," Peterson said.
Janessa Karau added a second-place finish in the 100 dash (13.85) and the high jump (4-8). Anna Jordt added two seconds in the shot put (33-8 1/4) and discus (101-03) while the 3,200 relay also took second (12:21.88). The 1,600 relay weas second at 4:21.85
Fritts took third in the 300 hurdles (50.89) and was fourth in the pole vault (8-0).
Maddy Jensen took fourth in the shot put (29-7 1/2) and fifth in the discus (85-10).
Morgan Margelofsky was fifth in the 200 dash (29.33) as Brooke Albrightson was fifth in the high jump (4-4).
"On the girls side, how many girls placed in several events was surprising," Peterson said. "Many had a great day."
The boys took seventh with 54 points. Mondovi won the team meet with 121 points. Spring Valley placed second with 98. Glenwood City finished third with 94.
"On the boys side, we had several boys step up and have good performances," Peterson said.
The 1,600 relay of Chase Shafer, Grady Paulson, Riley Laesch, Calvin Gough and Evan Peterson took second at 3:59.37.
Haydon Langer added two thirds in the 110 hurdles (17.5) and 300 hurdles (47.58). The 3,200 relay of Hayden Wilson, Riley Laesch, Evan Peterson and Grady Paulson was fourth (10:11.69).
Riley Laesch was fifth in the 800 run (2:20.79). Max Ramberg took sixths in the discus (104-1) and shot put (39-2 1/4). Wilson was sixth in the 1,600 run (5:41.65).
"Max Ramberg threw close to a foot better this year and Boden Anderson had a foot better personal record in the pole vault," Peterson said. "It was a good day."
Girls finish fourth in Bloomer
The Blackhawks took fourth in the Bloomer Invitational May 3.
Fall Creek won with 143.5 points. Bloomer took second with 85. Cameron was third with 76 as B-W scored 75.5.
"It was good to go against other teams from our regional to get a good idea of how we sit going into the regionals," B-W coach Darren Peterson. "The girls hurdle crew did a good job at the meet to better their times. Adeline Langer had a really good day along with Anna Fritts."
Anna Fritts won the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.14. She also added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (51.54) and a fourth in the pole vault (8-0).
Bekah Luckwaldt took second in the 800 run (2:26.71), while Janessa Karau was second in the 200 dash (27.73). The 1,600 relay also was second at 4:26.47.
Luckwaldt was fourth in the 400 dash (1:04.66), followed by Morgan Margelofsky’s fifth place (1:06.10).
Anna Jordt was fifth in the shot put (30-11) and the 3,200 relay was fifth (12:49.13).
"We were surprised by the number of girls placing in the meet," Peterson said. "We had many younger athletes step up and score. Natalie Bolstad and Adison Wilde did well in the distance events."
Meanwhile, the boys took 10th with 14 points. Fall Creek was first with 169 points. Northwestern took second with 121. Cumberland placed third with 98.
Haydon Langer was the highest place winner for the Blackhawks as he took fourth in the 110 hurdles with 18.40 seconds. Chase Shafer took fifth in the 400 dash (57.47).
The 400 relay of Drew Stark, Jackson Johansen, Ben Johnson and Davis Paulson placed seventh at 51.14 seconds. Johnson was eighth in the 100 meters (11.99) along with Max Ramberg taking eighth in the shot put (37-1).
