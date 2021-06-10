* Sprint medley team leads B-W girls to fifth place finish
Baldwin-Woodville’s girls track and field team placed fifth of eight squads at the May 25 Stan Barr Relays in New Richmond.
Jenessa Karau, Bailery Albrightson, Morgan Margelofsky and Bekah Luckwaldt teamed up for a second place finish in the 1600-meter sprint medley, finishing in a time of 4:29.47.
The 4x100 meter throwers relay team of Maddy Jensen, Laren Thompson, Shalayne Hop and Anna Jordt placed third with a time of 1:02.79.
Anna Fritts and Natalie Bolstad earned a third place finish in the pole vault relay as Fritts cleared 7-06 and Bolstad, 5-00.
The Blackhawks also placed third in the shot put relay as Hop recorded a third-best individual mark of 32-02. Jensen recorded a throw of 29-06, and Thompson had a toss of 21-01.5.
The discus throw relay team of Jordt, Hop and Jensen placed third as well. Jordt recorded a distance of 95-03; Hop, a mark of 80-01; and Jensen, a throw of 71-03.
Team Scores
New Richmond 109.5, Prescott 100, Osceola 99, Amery 59, Baldwin-Woodville 56.5, Ellsworth 56.5, St. Croix Central 47, Somerset 30.5
*BW girls third in Amery
The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team recently placed third at the Amery Invitational.
Anna Fritts won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.40 seconds while teammate Payton Mikla was fourth (21.29 seconds).
The 4x200 meter relay team of Brooke Albrightson, Emma Yanish, Hayley Krinkie and Bailey Albrightson also won in a time of 2:14.85.
Bekah Luckwaldt and Morgan Margelofsky claimed the top two spots, respectively in the 400-meter dash as Luckwaldt set a winning personal record time of 1:04.38. Margelofsky stopped the clock at 1:05.26.
Luckwaldt also won the 800-mter run in 2:31.22.
Janessa Karau and Margelofsky claimed the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, in the 200 meter dash with times of 29.18 seconds and 29.89 seconds.
Placing second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time 4:33.03 were Karau, Margelofsky, Mikla and Luckwaldt.
Shalayne Hop recorded a PR in the shot put with a toss of 33-2, earning her second place.
Fritts placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (52.21 seconds) and pole vault (7-6)
Team Scores
Osceola 95.5, Amery 57.5, Baldwin-Woodville 57, Somerset 39
