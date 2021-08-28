The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team gained some valuable experience in the Altoona Invitational this past weekend.
The Blackhawks played six matches over two days, defeating Ashland, Chippewa Falls and Mondovi, but losing to East Troy, Altoona and New Richmond.
“What worked in the Ashland and Chippewa matches was I wanted our singles players to be brick walls and just keep everything in play and force their opponents to make mistakes,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “Our doubles team just need to be patient, yet aggressive at the net and move well together on the court.”
The Blackhawks blanked Ashland 7-0 as no matches went to a third set. Lexi Everts and Alayna Brightbill didn’t give up a game in their match at No. 3 doubles, while Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel at No. 2 doubles and Katelynn Miller at No. 2 singles lost only game each. Bailey Albrightson at No. 1 singles and Abigail Nilssen at No. 4 singles lost only two games each.
Against Chippewa, a 6-1 team win, Bailey Albrightson and Katelynn Miller didn’t lose a game at No. 1 doubles, while Brightbill and Mallory Hable won 6-2,6-2 at No. 3 doubles. Maggie Jensen posted a 6-3,6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Kastel had to go three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9, to win at No. 4 singles.
Meanwhile against Mondovi, another 6-1 win, Brooke and Allison Albrightson posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, Jensen and Kastel rolled 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Miller won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
In the Blackhawks’ three losses, they were shutout in all three of them.
“East Troy was a solid team,” Helgeson said. “We don’t play teams like this very often. Our girls played the best they could against them. I was proud of how each and every one of our players continued to go for each ball and had great mindsets after such a long day. I think it says a lot about our team.”
Altoona and Mondovi are conference rivals, so the Blackhawks will see them again.
“We have some things to work on and we also need more experience for our newer players, but I’m pleased with how our team is coming together.”
B-W Quadrangular
The season couldn’t have started any better for the Blackhawks as they picked up three wins in a quadrangular they hosted Aug. 17.
B-W defeated Medford and Ellsworth by similar 4-3 scores, but then rolled 7-0 over Barron.
Against Medford, it was the singles action that keyed the win, as they picked up three wins. Bailey Albrightson won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Dru Beebe posted a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 3 singles and Abigail Nilssen finished with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles.
At the same time, it was the doubles teams that carried the Ellsworth win. Beebe and Abigail Nilssen posted a 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 win at No. 2 doubles. Kennedy Wang and Mallory Hable went to tiebreakers in both sets at No. 3 doubles but prevailed in both of them.
“What worked for us in our singles matches was keeping the ball deep and moving the ball,” Helgeson said. “Our doubles teams all worked hard on being aggressive at the net and moving well together on the courts.
“We played good tennis for being our first Invite. Everyone worked hard. Winning all three of our matches was a great start of our season.”
