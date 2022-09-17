The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team picked up the 4-3 win over Lake City Sept. 6 thanks to winning three third-set tiebreakers.
Maggie Jensen recorded a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory over Brooke Bee at No. 1 singles, while Dru Beebe tallied a 3-6, 6-0, 10-7 win over Emily Mehrkens at No. 3 singles. Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish picked up the lone doubles win, 6-3, 2-6, 13-11 at No. 2.
“Maggie had a great match,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “She has become a brick wall player for us. It’s been fun watching her develop her game and her confidence.
“Dru has been fighting a wrist injury, but it doesn’t seem to stop her. She is so tough and plays so hard. She did a good job taking control of her match and playing her game.
“Both Mallory and Emma are fun to watch, both have a great net game, nice serves and have a lot of fun playing together.”
Ella Schutz picked up the final B-W win, 7-5, 6-3 over Rylee Thieren at No. 4 singles.
“I was surprised with how hard it was to get focused and warm up,” Helgeson continued. “Five of our seven flights lost their first set, but once they got going, Lake City couldn’t stop them. I was so proud of the girls for fighting through it and not giving up,”
B-W 6, Mondovi 1
The Blackhawks rolled to the conference victory over Mondovi Sept. 1 as all six B-W wins never reached a third set.
Charlee Sorenson posted a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles over Sofia Sandberg, Dru Beebe registered a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles over Avery Leiviska while Courtney Stitt tallied a 6-1, 6-1 win over Miriam Sandberg at No. 4 singles.
“I was pleased with how well our singles players moved the ball and finished points,” Helgeson said. “They took risks and trusted their shots.
“Dru did a good job moving her opponent. Her serve has become a game changer. Dru has played four years for us and has always been fun to watch. She is a natural on the court and a wonderful leader. Dru always gives her all and never gives up.
“Courtney has worked so hard on her game. She did a good job keeping the ball in play and forcing her opponent to make mistakes. Courtney always had a positive attitude.”
Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts registered a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles over Emma Ford and Keiryn Flaherty. Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish won 6-3, 6-4 over Magen McGee and Mya Hollister at No. 2 doubles. Kennedy Wang and Hailey Schodeberg recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win over Brooklyn Bauer and Cece Rykal at No. 3 doubles.
“I think what surprised me the most was how well our team handled the mental game with going back to school and all the different demands and uncertainties in their lives. I was so proud of our girls that they could put it all aside and really focus on their matches,” Helgeson concluded.
