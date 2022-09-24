The final score said Altoona 7, Baldwin-Woodville 0 in the girls tennis conference match Sept. 15.
B-W coach Dana Helgeson saw some positives despite the score.
“It was nice to see that our girls could compete with Altoona,” Helgeson said. “Most of our points went into multiple deuces. I was happy to see our singles players have long rallies and are all doing a great job moving the ball.
“This has been a rebuilding year for us and I’m excited to see what our future holds for this team. We only lose one senior from our top 12 players this year.”
The closest match was at No. 3 doubles as Keyliana Desantis and Ryanna Hesselink posted a 6-0, 7-6 win.
Helgeson also praised the effort of Maggie Jensen at No. 1 singles despite losing 6-0, 6-3 to Josie Recheck.
“It was a fun match to watch,” Helgeson said. “I know how hard our girls work but I was really proud of them for working so hard and not quitting.”
B-W 7, Unity 0
Baldwin-Woodville actually won 5-0 as Unity forfeited the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches Sept. 13.
“Our team did a good job focusing and playing,” Helgeson said. “This was a nice match for everyone to begin our Homecoming week. We had a busy schedule the last couple weeks.”
Ella Schutz and Kylie Kastel/Shannon Fritts posted 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Maggie Jensen defeated Piper Nelson 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Charlee Sorenson recorded a 6-2, 6-1 over Emma Ogren at No. 2 singles. Hailey Schodeberg won 6-0, 6-1 over Madison Paulsen at No. 4 singles.
B-W Triangular
The Blackhawks picked up a pair of wins in its Sept. 10 triangular it hosted, earning wins over Barron and Bloomer.
B-W registered a 7-0 sweep over Barron as only one match went to a third set.
“I was so happy with how our girls played all day,” Helgeson added. “It was nice seeing them smiling on the courts and proud of themselves.”
Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles, while Hailey Schodeberg recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ella Matthews at No. 4 singles.
Charlee Sorenson and Ella Schutz each won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts and Kennedy Wang and Abigail Nilssen won their doubles matches at No. 1 and No. 3 by the same scores of 6-1, 6-2.
Maggie Jensen needed a third set to win her match at No. 1 singles, winning 6-3, 6-7, 10-4.
Against Bloomer, Baldwin-Woodville won 6-1, highlighted by Jensen’s 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
“She played with great focus,” Helgeson continued. “She kept everything in play and goes for every ball. The Barron win was a great win for her.”
Sorenson also went undefeated, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
“Her mind game has definitely gotten stronger, and she does a great job moving the ball,” Helgeson said. “She also is not afraid to play aggressive and get up to the net.”
Schodeberg earned her second win, this time at No. 3 singles, by a score of 6-3, 6-0.
“She has beautiful groundstrokes and has worked so hard on her game,” Helgeson added. “I was so happy for her and her two wins.”
Kastel and Fritts prevailed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Lola Peavey and Jackie Kroening won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Nilssen and Kennedy Wang earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Abby was finally back,” Helgeson concluded. “She has been healing from an injury all season. We are happy Abby has healed and is back with us.”
Ellsworth 5, B-W 2
The Panthers won three of the singles matches to win the Sept. 8 conference match.
“We had an injured player, so we had to make last minute changes to our lineup,” Helgeson said. “Our girls played well but we had a hard time finishing points and the wind didn’t help us.”
Charlee Sorenson claimed B-W’s lone singles win, 7-5, 6-3 over Betsy Foster at No. 2 singles.
“She had a great match,” Helgeson added. “It was fun to watch Charlee battle on the court both her and her opponent play aggressive tennis. Charlee used the wind to her advantage, got to the net and finished points. I was proud of her and how hard she worked.”
Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts posted B-W’s lone doubles win, 6-2, 6-1 over Dayah Halverson and Mariah Harrington at No. 1 doubles.
“They played well together,” Helgeson continued. “They do a great job serving and setting each other up at the net. They feed off each other’s energy and keep each other positive. It was a fun match to watch.”
Another theme of the match was a close first set, which Ellsworth ended up winning and then the Panthers would cruise in the second set. Molly Janke at No. 1 singles won 7-5, 6-1 over Maggie Jensen. Bella Friesen defeated Ella Schutz, 7-6, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, while Karissa Kollbaum and Josie Pechacek registered a 7-6, 6-1 win over Lola Peavey and Hailey Schodeberg at No. 3 doubles.
