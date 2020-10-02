It was a tough week for the Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team.
On Sept. 24, the Blackhawks hosted Amery, which B-W celebrated as Parents Night.
“We are very thankful for all of the parents and all of their support,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson.
Unfortunately, the Warriors weren’t in a celebratory mood for B-W, as they routed the Blackhawks 7-0.
“I knew this match would be tough, but I also knew we would match up with them,” Helgeson said.
All the matches were Amery straight set victories except at No. 1 singles where Alison Nutt fell 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to Sophie Whitley.
“This was a great matchup,” Helgeson said. “They had very long points. Ali did a great job moving the ball. I was so proud of her and I knew she was proud of herself too.”
Amery 7, B-W 0
Singles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley (A) def. Alison Nutt (B-W) 4-6 , 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 – Hannah Bottolfson (A) def. Bailey Albrightson (B-W), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 – Lily Marquand (A) def. Katelyn Miller (B-W), 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 – Ashley Benysek (A) def. Dru Beebe (B-W), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 – Deidra Meyer/Ally de la Cruz (A) def. Brooke/Allison Albrightson (B-W), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 – Alaina Rivard/Truc Nguyen (A) def. Juneau Paulsen/Alyssa Moore (B-W), 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 – Lidia Curtis/Ella Gould (A) def. Camille Bennis/Alayna Brightbill (B-W), 6-1, 7-5.
On Sept. 22, the Blackhawks traveled to New Richmond and ran into a buzz saw as the Tigers blanked B-W 7-0.
“We went in knowing this was going to be difficult and we had to give it our all,” Helgeson explained. “We definitely played with them and made New Richmond
made work hard for their win. Even though we lost all seven matches, I know we played good tennis and I am proud of our girls.”
Highlights include Juneau Paulsen losing 6-2, 6-4 to Avery Knutson at No. 3 singles and Bailey Albrightson falling 6-1, 6-7, 10-8 to Onalie Dennis at No. 2 singles.
“I think Juneau did a nice job keeping the ball in play and serving,” Helgeson said. “She is still healing her broken wrist, but it hasn’t held her back.
“It took Bailey the first set to relax and start to play her game. They had really long points. It was an exciting match.”
The week started as B-W fell 5-2 to Rice Lake on Sept. 21.
Wins came from Katelynn Miller at No. 2 singles, 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 and Alison/Brooke Albrightson at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-3.
“Katelynn has really stepped up her game this season,” Helgeson said. “She’s been doing a great job representing our team.”
In regards to the Albrightsons, Helgeson said, “It has been a great year for these two They are very competitive and keep each other up.”
Rice Lake 5, B-W 2
Singles: No. 1 – Alexa Robarge (RL) def. Bailey Albrightson (B-W), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), No. 2 – Katelynn Miller (B-W) def. Aria Hanson (RL), 5-7, 6-3, 10-7; No. 3 – Tegwen Romport (RL) def. Lexi Everts (B-W), 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 – Callahan Bowman (RL) def. Dru Beebe (B-W), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 – Paige Diercks/Lexington Berger (RL) def. Alison Nutt/Juneau Paulsen (B-W), 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 – Alison/Brooke Albrightson (B-W), def. Lianna Muschinske/Grace Green, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 – Emily Mofie/Natalie Nolin (RL) def. Alyssa Moore/Alayna Brightbill, 6-1, 6-1.
