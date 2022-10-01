The Amery girls tennis team earned the 5-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville Sept. 20 thanks to winning two third-set tiebreakers.
Annie Zinn defeated Abigail Nilssen, 5-7, 6-2, 11-9 at No. 3 singles, while Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson posted a 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 win at No. 1 doubles over Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts.
“Abby has only been back for a couple weeks, and she is working so hard on her game,” Helgeson said. “Kylie and Shannon’s match could have gone either way. We are hoping to see this team again.”
The Blackhawk wins were courtesy of Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish, who beat Kaileigh Hosking and Kaylee Waalen, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Kennedy Wang and Hailey Schodeberg recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sala Hayes and Kelly Fern at No. 3 doubles.
“Mallory and Emma played a great match and worked so hard for their win,” Helgeson continued. “They both had a great crosscourt and net game.
“Kennedy and Hailey had no problems taking charge in their match. They both have done a great job this season and are playing great doubles together.”
The Blackhawks will host the MBC Tournament Sept. 27.
“We are looking forward to finishing our season strong,” Helgeson concluded. “We had so many close matches this season that could have gone either way.”
B-W Quadrangular
The Blackhawks hosted Osceola, Ellsworth and Ashland in a quadrangular Sept. 17 and went 1-2.
Osceola defeated B-W 6-1 as Hailey Schodeberg earned the Blackhawks’ lone win at No. 4 singles, winning 6-3, 0-6, 11-9 over Olivia Spiegel.
“It’s always hard to play the day after Homecoming,” Helgeson said. “We had to delay our quadrangular because of wet tennis courts and that still didn’t help us wake up. We didn’t play our best against Osceola and we had a hard time finding energy.”
Osceola won the rest of the matches in straight sets. The closest B-W got in those six were Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts losing 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles to Shaw Styles and Mazie Gillespie plus Adason Gault and Marlee Gibson winning 6-3, 6-4 over Lola Peavey and Jackie Kroening at No. 3 doubles.
Ellsworth then handed the Blackhawks a 5-2 loss.
The lineup was different in the second match as Kastel and Charlee Sorenson posted a 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 win over Maria Harrington and Maggie Berns at No. 1 doubles. Kennedy Wang and Lola Peavey posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mollie Anderson and Katie Groen at No. 2 doubles.
“Kennedy and Lola played No. 2 doubles for us and did a great job working together,” Helgeson continued. “I was happy for them and their win. They definitely earned it.”
Helgeson praised the effort of Fritts, who moved up to No. 1 singles and competed against Molly Janke, who defeated Fritts 6-1, 6-2.
“This was a jump for Shannon but she handled the pressure and played a great match against Janke,” Helgeson continued. “They had long points and it was a fun match to watch.”
Against Ashland, five Blackhawks won their matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores: Ella Schutz (No. 3 singles), Schodeberg (No. 4), Kastel and Fritts (No. 1 doubles), Wang and Yanish (No. 2 doubles) and Peavey and Jacque Kroening (No. 3 doubles).
“I was very happy to see our team playing the way I know they can play,” Helgeson said about the Ashland match.
