The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team won all three doubles matches against Amery Sept. 23.
The Warriors responded with winning singles matches two through four.
The match was determined at No. 1 singles, where Amery’s Deidra Meyer outlasted B-W’s Bailey Albrightson, 6-4, 6-4, giving the Warriors the 4-3 team win.
“That match went back and forth with very long rallies,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “Bailey played her heart out and every point like it was the last. Bailey played with great focus.”
Brooke and Allison Albrightson won their match at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-1 over Amery’s Alaina RIvard and Ella Gould.
“They had a close first set and in their second set, took charge and only gave up one game,” Helgeson said. “They both knew that this wasn’t just another match, they were also fighting for the No. 2 seed at the conference tournament. These two have worked so hard the last few years on their game. They only have one loss in the conference to Altoona.”
Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel earned a 6-4, 6-7 (7-1), 6-3 win over Myles Curtis and Annie Zinn at No. 2 doubles.
Finally, Lexi Everts and Charlee Sorenson posted a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles over Amery’s Marissa and Annabelle Fisk.
“We had great serves and returns,” Helgeson said. “We also had a lot of great rallies against Amery. We just couldn’t finish points when we needed to in our singles matches.
“Our doubles all played aggressive tennis. It was nice to see all three of our doubles teams setting their teammates up at the net.”
Lake City 5, B-W 2
Brooke and Allison Albrightson’s 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles highlighted the Blackhawks’ performance against Lake City Sept. 21.
“They both did a great job attacking the ball at the net and finishing points,” Helgeson said. “They did a good job with serves and returns and playing hard.”
The other Blackhawk win came at No. 2 doubles where Jensen and Kastel won 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
“As freshmen these two really do a nice job handling the pressure during tie breaks,” Helgeson said. “They have both improved so much this season in their whole game. They each have different strengths which makes them a great doubles team.”
Charlee Sorenson lost in the third set at No. 4 singles 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
“She has worked very hard on her singles game and serve,” Helgeson said. “I’m very pleased with how she is playing.”
