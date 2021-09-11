The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team earned a 6-1 win over Mondovi Sept. 2.
The individual scores were unavailable before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
Osceola 5, Baldwin-Woodville 2
The Osceola girls tennis team picked up a key Middle Border Conference win over Baldwin-Woodville Aug. 31.
However, all seven matches were close. Katelynn Miller picked up the lone B-W singles win as she defeated Autumn Guckenberger 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Allison and Brooke Albrightson registered a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
The other two doubles matches were razor thin as well with the Chieftains prevailing in both by identical 6-4, 6-4 scores.
Singles: No. 1 - Hope Lowney, (O), def. Bailey Albrightson (B-W), 6-3, 7-5; No. 2 – Katelynn Miller (B-W) def. Autumn Guckenberger (O), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 – Grace Gilhousen (O) def. Dru Beebe, Baldwin-Woodville, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 – Jordan Vetter (O) def. Abigail Nilssen (B-W), 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 - Allison Albrightson/Brooke Albrightson (B-W) def. Kathryn Marek/Rachel Olson (O), 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 – Shaw Styles/Alexis See (O) def. Maggie Jensen/Kylie Kastel (B-W), 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 – Adason Gault/Mazie Gillespie (O) def. Alayna Brightbil/Mallory Hable (B-W), 6-4, 6-4.
