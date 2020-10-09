The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team closed out its regular season with a 5-2 win over Barron Oct. 2.
The Blackhawks dominated singles play, winning three of the four matches, highlighted by Bailey Albrightson’s 6-0, 6-4, win at No. 1 singles over Andrea Bechard.
“This was a great win for Bailey,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “She did a really nice job moving the ball and finishing points.”
At No. 4 singles, Alyssa Moore swept Chase Dexter 6-0, 6-1.
“Alyssa worked hard moving the ball and placing her serves,” Helgeson said. “It was a great win for her.”
B-W 5, Barron 2
Singles: No. 1 – Bailey Albrightson (B-W) def. Andrea Bechard (B), 6-0, 6-4; No. 2 – Katelynn Miller (B-W) def. Aryn Lipke (B), 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; No. 3 – Ashley Van Someren (B-W) lost 7-6, 6-0; No. 4 – Alyssa Moore (B-W) def. Chase Dexter (B), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 – Jada Brunken/Phoebe Jerome (B) def. Allison Nutt/Juneau Paulsen (B-W), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 – Allison/Brooke Albrightson (B-W) won 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; No. 3 – Camille Bennis/Alayna Brightbill (B-W) def. Elle Mark/Emmelle Shipley (B), 6-1, 6-0.
Tennis finish fourth at MBC meet
The Blackhawks competed in the Middle Border Conference tennis meet on Sept. 29 in New Richmond.
“Our conference was very strong this season,” Helgeson said. “I know our girls competed the best they could and did a great job representing our school. We are very thankful to have had a tennis season!”
New Richmond won the meet with 14 points, followed by Amery’s 11. Osceola took third with 9 and B-W scored seven.
Baldwin-Woodville had three third place finishe
Bailey Albrightson at No. 1 singles started out by winning Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stader, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.
“What a great match to watch,” Helgeson said. “These two young ladies battled it out the whole match. There was never a dull moment. Bailey kept a great mindset through the whole match and played each point like it was her last. “ In the semifinals, she fell to New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, 6-0, 6-1, but rebounded to defeat Osceola’s Hope Lowney, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Allison Nutt and Juneau Paulsen swept Mondovi’s Ryleigh Miller and Carly Jochimsen, 6-3, 6-0. In the semifinals, Nutt and Paulsen fell in three sets to Amery’s Deidra Meyer and Ally de la Cruz, 2-6, 7-6, 10-8. In the third place match, they swept Osceola’s Rachel Olson and Kathryn Marek, 6-1, 6-3.
Allison and Brooke Albrightson at No. 2 doubles started by blanking Unity’s Emma Ogren and Emma Mullin, 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Osceola’s Jam Dannenmueller and Morgan Feldt beat the Albrightson’s, 6-4, 7-5. They rebounded to defeat Amery’s Truc Nguyen and Alaina Rivard, 6-1, 6-3 in the third place match.
“Brooke and Allison are playing great together,” Helgeson said.
Camille Bennis and Alayna Brightbill at No. 3 doubles defeated Mondovi’s Emma Ford and Keiryn Flaherty, 6-1, 6-1. They, then lost to New Richmond’s Caroline Fuchs and Aine Connolly, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the semifinals and 6-1, 6-3 to Amery’s Lidia Curtis and Ella Gould.
Katelynn Miller fell 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 in the first round to Mondovi’s Cierra Bollinger at No. 2 singles. Ashley Van Someren lost 7-5, 6-0 to Ellsworth’s Ella Gardener in the first round at No. 3 singles, while Alyssa Moore was defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Ellsworth’s Claire Lawrence at No. 4 singles.
