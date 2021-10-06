The Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team finished 13th in the New Richmond Invitational Saturday.
Hudson had four runners place in the top 18 to cruise to the girls title with 65 points. Amery was second with 94 as Rice Lake took third with 103. The Blackhawks scored 340.
Haley Loewe won the individual event with a time of 17 minutes, 56.8 seconds. New Richmond’s Marah Benedict was second at 18:29.6, followed by Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich at 18:47.
Bekah Luckwaldt was the top B-W finisher as she placed 34th (21:14.8). Morgan Margelofsky was next at 65th place (22:50.7). Adison Wilde took 77th (23:50.8). Lavinia Kool was 81st (24:20.8) and Natalie Bolstad placed 83rd (24:24.6).
Meanwhile, the boys had only three runners run and therefore the team score was incomplete.
Connor Magnuson-Severson was the highest place runner as he was 78th (19:56.3). Hayden Wilson was 81st (20:34.0) and Riley Laesch placed 84th (20:48.6).
Osceola had five runners place in the top 22 to win the team portion with 66 points. Hudson was second with 97 and Eau Claire North placed third with 129.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald finished first at 15:56.7. Holmen’s Cameron Lamere was second at 16:11.7 as Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took third at 16:26.5.
