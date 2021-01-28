Girls’ hoops win three of four last week

In one of the busiest stretches of the season, the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team played four games in a six-day stretch last week.
The Blackhawks finished with a 3-1 record.
B-W started the week with a 43-38 win over Somerset Jan. 18.
“Somerset was a good game for us,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We got behind early and then came back to take a lead at halftime. We held the lead the entire second half and gained a hard earned victory.”
Anna Jordt led Baldwin-Woodville once again. She finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Brooke Klatt chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds. Maddy Jensen added eight points and six rebounds. Kate Groskreutz recorded seven points and dished out four assists.
The Blackhawks did the job at the free-throw line, finishing 11-for-15, led by Jordt’s 7-for-7.
The next night, B-W traveled to Boyceville for a nonconference game and left with a 58-29 win.
“We had a very sluggish first half against Boyceville,” Steve Jensen said. “We didn’t shoot well in that half either. In the second half, we picked it up and managed to pull ahead for the win.”
Brooke Klatt led the scoring output with 17 points and three assists. Anna Jordt chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and five steals. Kate Groskreutz recorded 10 points and four steals. Maddy Jensen had nine points and six rebounds. Marney Roemhild pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists.
This time, it was the three-point shooting which helped the Blackhawks. They finished 10-for-22, highlighted by Klatt’s 5-for-8 performance. B-W finished with 14 assists to Boyceville’s three.
On Jan. 21, Baldwin-Woodville hosted St. Croix Falls, one of the more veteran teams in western Wisconsin. The Saints used three players in double figures to win 56-39.
“We played right with them in the first half,” Steve Jensen said, as B-W was down five at intermission. “In the second, we had trouble with their pressure and had too many turnovers to stay within striking distance at the end.”
Maddy Jensen led the Blackhawks in scoring with 14 points and nine rebounds. Anna Jordt tossed in 10 points and seven rebounds. Kate Groskreutz added eight.
B-W finished with 31 turnovers compared to St. Croix Falls’ 11. The Saints also had 19 steals. B-W finished 3-for-14 from three-point range.
Baldwin-Woodville wrapped up the week with a 56-23 win over St. Croix Central Jan. 23.
“Again, a slow first half, but managed to pick it up in the second,” Steve Jensen said. “We had contributions from many different players in taking the win.”
Ten different Blackhawks scored led by Kate Groskreutz’s 13 points. Anna Jordt added 11 and nine rebounds. Brooke Klatt finished with nine points and five assists. Maddi Monicken added eight points and three rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville pulled down 31 rebounds, dished out 14 assists and recorded 11 steals.
The Blackhawks improved to 8-5 on the year. They host Ellsworth 7 p.m., Jan. 29.
