The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team lost two games last week against the top two teams in the Middle Border Conference.
On Jan. 14, the Blackhawks traveled to unbeaten and defending champion Prescott. The Cardinals prevailed 63-56 thanks to 27 points from Isabella Lenz.
“Thursday’s game was one of the better games we have been a part of to date,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “We played hard and fought back from deficits at different times in the game. We shot very well, as did they for the game. At the end, I think we just ran out of gas.”
Anna Jordt posted a season-high 23 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded four steals. She also made all four of her free throws and made all three of her three-point attempts.
Maddy Jensen added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kate Groskreutz chipped in with eight points, while Marney Roemhild had seven points, three rebounds and three assists.
While the Blackhawks shot 50 percent from the field and three-point range and only missed one free throw, they committed 26 turnovers to Prescott’s five.
Two days earlier, Baldwin-Woodville went to overtime against second place New Richmond, but the Tigers prevailed 50-47.
Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks with 14 points and nine rebounds. Kate Groskreutz and Brooke Klatt each tossed in 11 points. Klatt added six rebounds and four assists. Maddy Jensen had a near double double of nine points and nine rebounds. She also recorded five assists.
B-W outrebounded New Richmond 29-22, but shot less than 27 percent from three-point range.
Brooke Blaszczyk finished with 16 points for the Tigers. Sophie Ballard added 15. Barb Kling pulled down seven rebounds, while Leah DeYoung dished out three assists.
“It was a tight game the whole way,” Steve Jensen said. “We had our chances, but just were not able to make plays at crucial times.”
Baldwin-Woodville started the week with a 62-33 victory over St. Croix Central Jan. 11.
Anna Jordt led three Blackhawks in double figures with 19 points and six rebounds. Maddy Jensen tossed in 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Brooke Klatt finished with 11 points, six assists, six steals and three rebounds. Kate Groskreutz added eight points. Marney Roemhild pulled down five rebounds.
“The SCC game was tight for the first half,” Steve Jensen said. “In the second half, we started hitting shots and slowly were able to pull away.”
The Blackhawks are now 5-4 overall. They host St. Croix Falls 7:15 p.m., Jan. 21.
