The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 47-28 victory over Amery Dec. 21.
Kate Groskreutz led three Blackhawks in double figures with 15 points. Marney Roemhild added 14, while Anna Jordt tossed in 11.
Groskreutz added four assists; Roemhild pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists. Jordt had nine rebounds of her own.
Even though they scored only three points, Maddy Jensen finished with nine rebounds, and Brooke Klatt dished out seven assists.
B-W is now 3-1 in the Middle Border Conference. They host first-place Prescott 7 p.m. Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.