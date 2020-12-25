The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team completed the season sweep of Osceola in a five-day span last week.
On Dec. 18, the Blackhawks defeated Osceola 52-45. Maddy Jensen led three Blackhawks in three double figures with 14 points. She also pulled down 10 rebounds and six assists.
Anna Jordt added 12 points and nine rebounds. Brooke Klatt tossed in 10 points and four assists.
Kate Groskreutz finished with nine points and three rebounds. Marney Roemhild rounded out B-W’s scoring with seven points and six rebounds.
While Baldwin-Woodville struggled from the free-throw line, going 4-for-12, they made up for it beyond the three-point line, finishing 6-for-12, headlined by Groskreutz and Klatt, who finished a combined 5-for-6.
Four days earlier, B-W traveled to Osceola and left with a 48-30 win.
Jordt led the Blackhawks this time with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Roemhild had a double double of her own with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jensen tossed in nine points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Klatt chipped in with seven points and five assists.
Baldwin-Woodville improved to 2-1 in the Middle Border and 3-2 overall. The Chieftains are now 0-4 in the Middle Border and 1-4 overall.
