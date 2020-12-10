It was a good opening game for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team.
The Blackhawks had three players in double figures as they defeated Elk Mound 51-39 Nov. 30.
Marney Roemhild led B-W with 11 points and seven rebounds. Brooke Klatt and Maddy Jensen each scored 10 points. Klatt pulled down seven rebounds, while Jensen pulled down nine.
Anna Jordt and Kate Groskreutz each scored eight points. Jordt pulled down eight rebounds and added two blocks. B-W ended up with 38 rebounds compared to Elk Mound’s 18.
B-W then traveled to Ellsworth Dec. 4 and left with a 63-55 defeat. No individual stats were found online.
The Blackhawks are off until Dec. 14 when they travel to Osceola.
